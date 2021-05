Spread the love











Robust subscriber growth at Starz lifted Lionsgate’s earnings at a time when movie theaters are still struggling to reemerge from their COVID-era closures and the entertainment landscape is shifting rapidly. The better-than-expected results come as Lionsgate is seen as a potential acquisition target for tech giants and media conglomerates looking to get bigger. AT&T’s decision […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...