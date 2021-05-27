‘shepherd:-the-story-of-a-jewish-dog’-review:-ww2-movies-frames-the-holocaust-through-a-dog’s-eyes

Spread the love











Writer-director Lynn Roth instinctively knows how to pluck the heartstrings with her heartrending historical drama, “Shepherd: The Story of a Jewish Dog.” Her adaptation retains the wit and wisdom found within the pages of Asher Kravitz’s novel “The Jewish Dog,” whose unconventional conceit chronicling the Holocaust through the perspective of a German Shepherd lends itself […]

