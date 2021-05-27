MONDO

‘Shepherd: The Story of a Jewish Dog’ Review: WW2 Movies Frames the Holocaust Through a Dog’s Eyes

da redazione
Writer-director Lynn Roth instinctively knows how to pluck the heartstrings with her heartrending historical drama, “Shepherd: The Story of a Jewish Dog.” Her adaptation retains the wit and wisdom found within the pages of Asher Kravitz’s novel “The Jewish Dog,” whose unconventional conceit chronicling the Holocaust through the perspective of a German Shepherd lends itself […]

