SAG-AFTRA made it official on Wednesday, appointing longtime general counsel Duncan Crabtree-Ireland as the group’s new national executive director. Crabtree-Ireland takes over for David White, who announced on May 14 that he was stepping down after 12 years on the job. Crabtree-Ireland has served as the organization’s general counsel for 15 years, and for the […]

