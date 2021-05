Spread the love











Universal Pictures has preemptively nabbed a live action project from Phil Lord and Chris Miller, to be produced with Erik Feig’s Picturestart. Titled “Strays,” the film is an adult comedy and original pitch from writer Dan Perrault (“American Vandal”), about an abandoned dog who teams up with other strays to get revenge on his former […]

