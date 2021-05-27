locarno-to-honor-italian-cinematographer-dante-spinotti-with-pardo-alla-carriera-achievement-award

Spread the love
Two-time Oscar nominated Italian cinematographer Dante Spinotti will receive this year’s Pardo Alla Carriera Achievement Award at August’s 74th Locarno Film Festival. Locarno will also host screenings of two of Spinotti’s standout films resulting from his long-time partnership with director Michael Mann: Oscar-nominated “The Insider” and classic heist thriller “Heat.” Spinotti will receive the prize […]
