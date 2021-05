Spread the love











Bonnie Anderle Bunyik, co-founder of the Hungarian Film Festival of Los Angeles, has died. She was 77. Bunyik died on May 19 in Los Angeles following a battle with ALS, according to her representatives who said she “passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones.” The veteran film distributor was raised in L.A. by her […]

