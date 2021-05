Spread the love











A promise made between leading Asian film producer Bill Kong and the late Canto-pop super star Anita Mui will soon be fulfilled. Kong’s Edko Films has finally completed production of “Anita,” its long-awaited biopic of the legendary singer-actress who died 18 years ago. Recalling a meeting with Mui in 2003, Kong (“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” […]

