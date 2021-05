Spread the love











Sony has found its greatest hunter. Aaron Taylor-Johnson will headline “Kraven the Hunter,” further expanding Sony Pictures’ efforts to capitalize on its trove of Marvel comics characters with connections to Spider-Man. J.C. Chandor (“Triple Frontier”) is set to direct, from a script by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk. Avi Arad and Matt […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...