Spread the love











“RRR” (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram), the upcoming magnum opus from “Baahubali” filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, has announced several streaming and satellite partners. Once the film completes its theatrical run, currently due to begin Oct. 13, it will stream in the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages on ZEE5. On Netflix, the film will stream in Hindi, English, […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...