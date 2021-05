Spread the love











Amazon founder, chairman and CEO Jeff Bezos said the ecommerce giant’s $8.45 billion bid for MGM was driven by a desire to obtain the storied studio’s intellectual property — and create new offshoots based on that. “We’re looking forward to reimagining and developing the deep catalog of MGM,” said Bezos, speaking Wednesday at Amazon’s annual […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...