Spread the love











Cartoon Digital, a forum for European digital animation, kicks off today Wednesday with a focus on Italy and executives in attendance from Netflix, Disney, WarnerMedia, Rai Ragazzi, Ubisoft, Entertainment One, Mattel, Gaumont, among other companies. The conference will run entirely online through this Friday. hosted and backed by the government of Sardinia, Italy, in the […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...