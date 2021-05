Spread the love











Filmmakers have a new reason to rejoice. The U.S. unit of Munich-based camera and imaging giant Arri has expanded its Franz Wieser Grant program, which provides aspiring creatives with access to Arri products and resources. The program will now extend beyond features, shorts and documentaries to encompass photography, live events, worship, and broadcast projects. The […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...