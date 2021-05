Spread the love











The American Film Institute has announced the slate for its hybrid 2021 edition from June 22-27. Titles include the centerpiece screening of Morgan Neville’s “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain,” while Garrett Bradley’s “Naomi Osaka” will open the festival and “Cusp” is the closing night selection. Held in Silver Spring, MD and on docs.afi.com, the […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...