Spread the love











Jerrod Carmichael is the latest star to sign on for Yorgos Lanthimos’ upcoming adaptation of “Poor Things,” starring Emma Stone. Based on Alasdair Grey’s novel, the film from Searchlight, Element Pictures and Film4 also stars Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo and Ramy Youssef. In the Victorian-set tale — with a Frankenstein-esque bent — Stone plays a […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...