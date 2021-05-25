‘Fleabag,’ Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘Frankenstein,’ ‘Hamlet’ Among National Theatre Productions on Amazon – Global Bulletin

Spread the love
In today’s Global Bulletin, U.K.’s National Theatre filmed plays to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the U.K. and Ireland; Mubi boards U.K., Ireland rights for Paul Verhoeven’s Cannes title “Benedetta”; Anton Corbijn directs Sergei Polunin ballet documentary “Dancer II”; Bild Studios and Lux Machina form Virtual Production partnership; and the third season of International […]
