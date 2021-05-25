MONDO

‘Fleabag,’ Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘Frankenstein,’ ‘Hamlet’ Among National Theatre Productions on Amazon – Global Bulletin

da redazione
Commenti 0
‘fleabag,’-benedict-cumberbatch’s-‘frankenstein,’-‘hamlet’-among-national-theatre-productions-on-amazon-–-global-bulletin
Spread the love

In today’s Global Bulletin, U.K.’s National Theatre filmed plays to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the U.K. and Ireland; Mubi boards U.K., Ireland rights for Paul Verhoeven’s Cannes title “Benedetta”; Anton Corbijn directs Sergei Polunin ballet documentary “Dancer II”; Bild Studios and Lux Machina form Virtual Production partnership; and the third season of International […]

0 commenti su “‘Fleabag,’ Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘Frankenstein,’ ‘Hamlet’ Among National Theatre Productions on Amazon – Global Bulletin

Rispondi

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: