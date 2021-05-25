entertainment-industry-college-outreach-program-announces-inaugural-‘hbcu-in-la’-summit-(exclusive)

Spread the love











Oscar-winning filmmaker Travon Free (“Two Distant Strangers”) is among the panelists for the inaugural “HBCU in LA – Hollywood Summit,” presented by the Entertainment Industry College Outreach Program (EICOP). The free, four-day virtual program, developed by the EICOP (the non-profit educational arts workforce development program), will bring together talent and executives from across the entertainment […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...