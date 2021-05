Spread the love











Edgar Wright’s horror-thriller “Last Night in Soho” released a hair-raising trailer, set for release on Oct. 22. The London-set psychological thriller stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie and Matt Smith. Wright directed “Last Night in Soho” from a script he co-penned with “Penny Dreadful” writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns. The mind-bending flick will follow the twists and turns […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...