Spread the love











With his feature directorial debut, “Boogie,” Eddie Huang wanted to challenge his audience. “It was always white people in school that were like, ‘Oh, I love “Catcher in the Rye,” I love Holden Caulfield,’” says Huang. “And I’m like, well, let me present you with a quite unlikable Asian character and see if you love […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...