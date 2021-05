Spread the love











Timothee Chalamet will play the world’s most famous chocolatier in “Wonka,” a musical based on the early life of Willy Wonka. Though plot details are being kept under wraps, the Warner Bros. film is a prequel to “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and serves as an origin story of the man who later created an […]

