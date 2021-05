Spread the love











Cate Jones, David Romberg and Andy Marlatt are among the winners of the 9th Annual Best of NewFilmmakers Los Angeles Awards (NFMLA). The 2021 NFMLA Awards included 125 nominees across 16 categories, plus the best new filmmaker award, which went to Alberto Belli. The selection of films spans narrative, documentary, animation and new media work […]

