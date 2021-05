Spread the love











Lindsay Lohan, who has largely foregone acting in recent years, will soon star in a yet-to-be-titled Netflix holiday rom-com. The streamer has made a robust business out of Christmas fare, and its original movies such as “Jingle Jangle,” “A Christmas Prince,” “The Christmas Chronicles” and “The Princess Switch” (inspired by Lohan’s “The Parent Trap”) have […]

