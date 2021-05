Spread the love











On the heels of a profitable rollout for “Godzilla vs. Kong,” director Adam Wingard remains booked. The filmmaker is set to direct “Hardcore,” an adaptation of the comic book series from “The Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman and Marc Silvestri. The property was described as an action/sci-fi thriller following a soldier’s journey as he saves […]

