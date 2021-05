Spread the love











Etheria Film Night has unveiled its 2021 Official Short Films Showcase Lineup, which will stream exclusively on Shudder, AMC Networks’ streaming service for horror films and thrillers. The films will be available Friday, June 25, through July 25. The festival is a showcase of horror, science fiction, fantasy, action and thriller films directed by women. […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...