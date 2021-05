Spread the love











Dirty Robber has tapped Jasper Thomlinson as the company’s new head of branded content. Reporting to Dirty Robber CEO Chris Uettwiller, Thomlinson will lead the strategic expansion of the division, which had success with the groundbreaking Nike documentary “Breaking2.” It also comes on the heels of the company’s recent Oscar win for its live-action short […]

