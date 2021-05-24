Colin Firth and Kelly Macdonald’s ‘Operation Mincemeat’ Sets U.K. Release Date – Global Bulletin

Spread the love











In today’s Global Bulletin, Warner Bros. announced the Jan. 7 theatrical release for “Operation Mincemeat”; Nigerian Oscar submission “The Milkmaid” to headline BFI African Odyssey; Sovereign Film Distribution picks up Spanish thriller “The Offering”; BBC Music documents Glastonbury presents Live at Worthy Farm; and “Friends: The Reunion” heads to Zee5 in India. PREMIERE John Madden’s […]

