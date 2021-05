Questo cartone della pizza è ridotto di 1/4 per un’ottima causa che ti farà riflettere

Ramadan Waste Campaign

As per research, 25% 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐧. This Ramadan, Pizza2Go and Red Crescent are tackling it with the ¾ Pizza Box. 𝐀 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐢𝐳𝐳𝐚 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐄𝐃 𝟒𝟒 that takes a slice out of food waste and 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝟐𝟓% 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲. Sounds good? It’ll taste (and feel) even better once you’ve ordered yours. Help spread the word so #NoOneHas2GoWithout…..Order Now: http://pizza2go.ae#reducewaste #reducefoodwaste #pizza #pizzalovers #foodcravings

Posted by Pizza 2 Go on Tuesday, May 4, 2021