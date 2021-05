Spread the love











“F9” has the international box office sizzling. The latest installment in Universal’s testosterone-fueled franchise kicked off with a massive $162.4 million in eight markets, including China, Korea and Hong Kong. Those ticket sales easily mark the best start for a Hollywood blockbuster since COVID-19 hit. It’s an encouraging start to summer movie season, particularly because […]

