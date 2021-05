Spread the love











This year’s eighth edition of the itinerant Ibero-American Platino Awards (Premios Platino) will return to Madrid on Oct. 3, as will its brand new Iberseries Platino Industria forum, which will run Sept. 27 – Oct 1 at the IFEMA Palacio Municipal de Madrid, a massive conference center complex in the north of the Spanish capital. […]

