The long awaited movie adaptation of popular BBC series “Luther” is gearing up for a September production start, actor and executive producer Idris Elba has revealed. Speaking to Variety on Friday, Elba said: “We go into production, fingers crossed, in September. I’m so excited about it, it’s been a long time coming. “We’re very, very […]

