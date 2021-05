Spread the love











China’s Dalian Wanda Group has dumped almost all of its remaining holdings in AMC Entertainment for $426 million, bringing its stake down to just 0.002%, according to a Friday regulatory filing. Since last Thursday, it has sold off 30.4 million of its AMC shares, leaving it now just 10,000 shares, The development marks the conglomerate’s […]

