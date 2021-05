Spread the love











“A Quiet Place Part II” is drumming up solid pre-sales, according to online ticketing service Fandango. If momentum sustains, that could bode well for the film’s box office debut over Memorial Day weekend. The follow-up to Paramount’s 2018 sleeper hit “A Quiet Place” is currently selling twice as many advance tickets on Fandango compared to […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...