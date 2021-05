Spread the love











SF Studios is joining forces with prolific Norwegian filmmaker Henrik M. Dahlsbakken (“Project Z,” “An Affair”) and the banner FilmBros on “Possession,” a horror film set during the Spanish flu in 1918. The film, which portrays the terrifying events following a pastor’s actions in a small Sami village, is being handled by REinvent International Sales […]

