Spread the love











Along with a few fast-forgotten dogs, Simon Barrett has written some of the more enjoyable U.S. horror opuses over the last two decades, from 2004’s period ghost story “Dead Birds” through a series of Adam Wingard films that laid career path to that director’s current big-budget assignment “Godzilla vs. Kong.” You might expect Barrett’s own […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...