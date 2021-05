Spread the love











Sony’s “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” is set to scamper across China starting June 11, a week before it scurries to screens in the U.S. on June 18. The film was initially schedule to release in February 2020, but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It debuted in Australia and New Zealand on […]

