gold-house-announces-partnership-with-nalip-to-expand-theater-buyouts,-starting-with-‘in-the-heights’

Spread the love











Gold House, the creator of #GoldOpen, has partnered with The National Association of Latino Independent Producers (NALIP) to present #LatinxGoldOpen, a social movement dedicated to ensuring the opening weekend success of Latino driven films across the country. The opening weekend is the most critical time window for film projects to guarantee their vitality. #LatinxGoldOpen will […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...