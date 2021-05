Spread the love











After a six-month shutdown, French cinemas reopened May 19 with a bang. In spite of an audience capacity of 35% and a 9pm curfew, as many as 305,000 admissions were sold on Wednesday, scoring the best reopening day for cinemas in Europe, according to Comscore France. “This score is simply exceptional and surpassed our most […]

