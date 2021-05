Spread the love











On the day before her 75th birthday, Cher is gifting fans with the news that an official biopic of her life is in the works. The untitled film is set at Universal Pictures, with “Mamma Mia!” producers Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman on board to produce and Eric Roth penning the script, Variety has confirmed. Cher […]

