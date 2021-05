Spread the love











Picture Tree International has picked up world sales rights to animated feature “Snotty Boy,” which will world premiere in the main competition section of the Annecy Film Festival. The film is produced by Josef Aichholzer, whose credits include Oscar winner “The Counterfeiters.” Picture Tree has released the first trailer. “Snotty Boy” is based on the […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...