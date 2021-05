Spread the love











“Roswell, New Mexico” star Jeanine Mason has landed a key role in Blair Underwood’s upcoming psychological thriller “Viral.” Mason co-stars opposite Emmy winners Underwood and Sarah Silverman in the independent film, playing a woman named Jules, whose disappearance kicks off the plot. Written by Joe McClean, the story centers on a man named Andrew (Underwood) […]

