Some 80% of indoor cinemas across England, Scotland and Wales reopened on Monday (May 17) after months of being shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Judging by the first two days of box office collections, U.K. audiences are eagerly quenching their thirst for cinema. Box office collections were £633,758 on Monday and £474,055 on Tuesday, […]

