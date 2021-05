Spread the love











Julia Louis-Dreyfus is set to star in the upcoming A24 movie “Tuesday.” Plot details are being kept under wraps, though the film is being described as a “mother-daughter fairytale.” Irish actor Lola Petticrew, whose credits include indie comedies “A Bump Along the Way” and “Dating Amber” will play the Louis Dreyfus’ daughter, named Tuesday, in […]

