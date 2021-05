Spread the love











“Bad Boys for Life” directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have been tapped to direct DC’s upcoming “Batgirl” movie. Christina Hodson penned the script for the new superhero film, centered on Barbra Gordon, the daughter of Gotham City police commissioner James Gordon. Hodson, who also wrote the screenplay for “Birds of Prey,” also penned […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...