Warner Bros. has set a remake to the 1983 cult classic “The Hunger” with Angela Robinson in final talks to direct, Variety has confirmed. The remake will be written by Jessica Sharzer and produced by Berlanti Schechter Productions’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, with Mike McGrath executive producing. The original film, an erotic vampire horror movie […]

