Spread the love











Andrew Barnsley, executive producer of “Schitt’s Creek,” is joining the Toronto Film School as president. Barnsley has won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for outstanding comedy series for “Schitt’s Creek.” He is also an eight-time Canadian Screen Award nominee and winner for his work on “Schitt’s Creek,” “Jann” and “Spun Out.” “I’m honored to […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...