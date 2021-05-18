MONDO

MarVista Entertainment, Elefantec Global Team for Spanish-Language Movie Powerhouse (EXCLUSIVE)

da Lucio Musolino
Marvista Entertainment, one of the world’s biggest independent movie studios, and Elefantec Global, the media-entertainment startup launched by former Televisa execs José “Pepe” Bastón and Jeff Symon, have joined forces to create a Spanish-language movie studio. Underscoring the scale of the studio’s ambition, 15 movies are currently in pre-production and 30 more in development, Marvista […]

