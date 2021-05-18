marvista-entertainment,-elefantec-global-team-for-spanish-language-movie-powerhouse-(exclusive)

Spread the love











Marvista Entertainment, one of the world’s biggest independent movie studios, and Elefantec Global, the media-entertainment startup launched by former Televisa execs José “Pepe” Bastón and Jeff Symon, have joined forces to create a Spanish-language movie studio. Underscoring the scale of the studio’s ambition, 15 movies are currently in pre-production and 30 more in development, Marvista […]

