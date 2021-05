Spread the love











Otoy, a technology company specializing in cloud graphics, has added digital artist Beeple to its advisory board. In enlisting Beeple, Otoy — which already counts director J.J. Abrams, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt and JavaScript creator Brendan Eich as board members — hopes to pave the future of digital content, including […]

