Universal has released the first trailer for the “Dear Evan Hansen” movie, premiering in theaters on Sept. 24. Ben Platt returns in his Tony-winning titular role in the big-screen adaptation of the Broadway musical hit created by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. “Dear Evan Hansen” follows Evan Hansen, an anxious and isolated high school student […]

