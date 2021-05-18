MONDO

1844 Ent. Nabs U.S. Distribution, International to Argentina’s ‘A School in Cerro Hueso’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Los Angeles-based company 1844 Entertainment has acquired U.S. distribution and international sales rights to Argentine Betania Cappato’s feature debut “Una escuela en Cerro Hueso” (“A School in Cerro Hueso”). The autism-themed film, inspired in Cappato’s direct family events, earned a special mention at March’s Berlinale Generation Kplus sidebar. 1844 Entertainment plans to release the movie […]

