TrustNordisk has boarded “Attachment,” an English-language horror romance steeped in Jewish folklore, directed by Gabriel Bier Gislason. Now in production, “Attachment” revolves around Maja, a Danish actress with her fading career who falls in love with Leah, a young, Jewish academic from London. But when Leah suffers a mysterious seizure, leading to a debilitating injury, […]

