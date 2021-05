Spread the love











Time’s Up has named Chelsea Fuller its new VP of communications. Fuller replaces the organization’s first communications chief, Amanda Harrington, who joined in May 2019 and departed March. “I’m thrilled to have Chelsea join the fight for safe, fair, and dignified work,” said Tina Tchen, president and CEO of Time’s Up. “As an expert storyteller […]

